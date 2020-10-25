LexAurum Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

LexAurum Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,656 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. LexAurum Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $296,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 10,089,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $794,852,000 after purchasing an additional 343,535 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,087,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,660,000 after buying an additional 230,514 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.4% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,708,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,237,000 after buying an additional 88,749 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,924,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,616,000 after acquiring an additional 187,292 shares during the period. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 102.9% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,442,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,654,000 after acquiring an additional 731,215 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF stock opened at $83.86 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $82.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.37. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1-year low of $60.07 and a 1-year high of $94.86.

