LexAurum Advisors LLC Sells 11,426 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

LexAurum Advisors LLC decreased its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 81.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,604 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 11,426 shares during the quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $206,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 24.8% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 635 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 228.7% in the second quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 858 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares during the period. Campbell Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $73,000. Cabana LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $82,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 85.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 1,298 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VNQ opened at $80.36 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $80.79 and its 200 day moving average is $78.69. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $55.58 and a fifty-two week high of $99.72.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

