LexAurum Advisors LLC Sells 300 Shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

LexAurum Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) by 6.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,415 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $263,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its stake in Tyson Foods by 2.6% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 55,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,236,000 after acquiring an additional 1,427 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 306.6% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 24,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,435,000 after buying an additional 18,700 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in Tyson Foods by 140.7% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 29,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,658,000 after buying an additional 17,160 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Tyson Foods by 334.2% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 3,663 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Tyson Foods by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 321,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,621,000 after buying an additional 39,563 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Tyson Foods alerts:

Tyson Foods stock opened at $60.05 on Friday. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.57 and a 52 week high of $94.24. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $60.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.92. The stock has a market cap of $21.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.08 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.50. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 12.63% and a net margin of 4.26%. The company had revenue of $10.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.57 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.47 earnings per share. Tyson Foods’s revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 4.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.77%.

TSN has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded Tyson Foods from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Tyson Foods in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $63.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Tyson Foods from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $75.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.73.

In related news, insider Chad Roderick Martin sold 1,548 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total value of $97,524.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

Tyson Foods Company Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; and raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products.

Featured Article: Marijuana Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Tyson Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyson Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.