LexAurum Advisors LLC Takes $263,000 Position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

LexAurum Advisors LLC purchased a new position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,044 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FDX. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in FedEx during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in FedEx in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in FedEx in the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of FedEx during the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of FedEx in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. 71.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FDX. TheStreet upgraded shares of FedEx from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. UBS Group raised their price objective on FedEx from $218.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on FedEx in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. Argus raised FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, July 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $322.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $271.60.

In related news, VP John L. Merino sold 24,981 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction on Friday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.16, for a total value of $6,149,322.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Jill Brannon sold 3,795 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.00, for a total transaction of $1,100,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,698,740. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 87,190 shares of company stock worth $22,433,860 in the last 90 days. 8.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE FDX opened at $283.56 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. FedEx Co. has a 1-year low of $88.69 and a 1-year high of $293.30. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $252.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $175.76. The company has a market capitalization of $74.46 billion, a PE ratio of 41.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.39.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 15th. The shipping service provider reported $4.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.69 by $2.18. FedEx had a return on equity of 15.82% and a net margin of 2.50%. The firm had revenue of $19.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.05 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 15.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 4th were paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. FedEx’s payout ratio is 27.37%.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment provides business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

