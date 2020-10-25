LexAurum Advisors LLC Takes Position in Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC)

LexAurum Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,060 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 4.1% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 109,520 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $19,230,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 19,904 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $3,495,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in Norfolk Southern by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 65,411 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $11,484,000 after buying an additional 5,662 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 405.8% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 154,918 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $22,618,000 after buying an additional 124,287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in Norfolk Southern by 4.4% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,113 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $600,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NSC opened at $215.40 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $215.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $189.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.33 billion, a PE ratio of 26.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Norfolk Southern Corp. has a 12 month low of $112.62 and a 12 month high of $224.99.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The railroad operator reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.20. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 20.47% and a return on equity of 16.06%. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.70 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern Corp. will post 9 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO James A. Squires sold 2,715 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.68, for a total transaction of $506,836.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 66,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,387,524.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Michael Joseph Wheeler sold 1,788 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.51, for a total value of $376,391.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 11,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,327,819.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Benchmark raised Norfolk Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 25th. CSFB raised their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $241.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $241.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Barclays raised shares of Norfolk Southern from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $202.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $201.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $208.50.

Norfolk Southern Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. The company transports industrial products, including chemicals, agriculture, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

