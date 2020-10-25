Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The information services provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $59.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.94 million. Limelight Networks had a negative return on equity of 4.42% and a negative net margin of 3.21%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.01 EPS. Limelight Networks updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to -0.02-0.08 EPS.

Shares of LLNW stock opened at $4.20 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.92. Limelight Networks has a 12-month low of $3.51 and a 12-month high of $8.19. The firm has a market cap of $512.70 million, a P/E ratio of -84.00 and a beta of 0.53.

Get Limelight Networks alerts:

In other Limelight Networks news, CEO Robert A. Lento sold 16,695 shares of Limelight Networks stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.09, for a total transaction of $101,672.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kurt Silverman sold 15,000 shares of Limelight Networks stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.31, for a total value of $79,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 208,751 shares of company stock valued at $1,222,727. Corporate insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

LLNW has been the topic of several recent research reports. BidaskClub upgraded Limelight Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Truist initiated coverage on Limelight Networks in a report on Friday, September 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley Securities cut their price target on Limelight Networks from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Limelight Networks in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered Limelight Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $5.00 in a report on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Limelight Networks currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.34.

Limelight Networks Company Profile

Limelight Networks, Inc provides content delivery and related services and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers services and solutions for businesses to deliver their digital content across Internet, mobile, social, and other digital initiatives.

Featured Article: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Limelight Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Limelight Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.