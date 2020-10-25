LiNiu Technology Group (OTCMKTS:LINUF) vs. Manchester United (OTCMKTS:MANU) Head-To-Head Comparison

LiNiu Technology Group (OTCMKTS:LINUF) and Manchester United (NYSE:MANU) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Get LiNiu Technology Group alerts:

82.2% of Manchester United shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

LiNiu Technology Group has a beta of 1.81, meaning that its stock price is 81% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Manchester United has a beta of 0.83, meaning that its stock price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares LiNiu Technology Group and Manchester United’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LiNiu Technology Group N/A N/A N/A Manchester United -1.58% 0.20% 0.06%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares LiNiu Technology Group and Manchester United’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LiNiu Technology Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Manchester United $830.29 million 0.70 $24.43 million $0.32 44.75

Manchester United has higher revenue and earnings than LiNiu Technology Group.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for LiNiu Technology Group and Manchester United, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LiNiu Technology Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Manchester United 0 0 1 0 3.00

Manchester United has a consensus price target of $18.00, indicating a potential upside of 25.70%. Given Manchester United’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Manchester United is more favorable than LiNiu Technology Group.

Summary

Manchester United beats LiNiu Technology Group on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

LiNiu Technology Group Company Profile

LiNiu Technology Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in gaming related business. The company operates one VIP gaming room in one casino in Macau; and two casinos in Australia that are primarily focused on VIP baccarat. It also offers the LiNiu Network, a business to customer, customer to customer, and online to offline electronic trading platform focused on the Chinese agricultural industry. LiNiu Technology Group has a strategic cooperation agreement with The Peoples Insurance Company of China Limited's Guangzhou branch to develop insurance products for farmers, rural residents, and the agricultural industry. The company was formerly known as Iao Kun Group Holding Company Limited and changed its name to LiNiu Technology Group in April 2017. LiNiu Technology Group is based in Macau, Macau.

Manchester United Company Profile

Manchester United plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a professional sports team in the United Kingdom. The company operates Manchester United Football Club, a professional football club. It develops marketing and sponsorship relationships with international and regional companies to leverage its brand. The company also markets and sells sports apparel, training and leisure wear, and other clothing featuring the Manchester United brand; and sells other licensed products, such as coffee mugs and bed spreads featuring the Manchester United brand and trademarks, as well as distributes these products through Manchester United branded retail centers and e-commerce platforms, and through the company's partners' wholesale distribution channels. In addition, it distributes live football content directly, as well as through commercial partners; broadcasts television rights relating to the Premier League, Union of European Football Associations competitions, and other competitions; and delivers Manchester United programming through MUTV television channel to territories worldwide. Further, the company offers a direct to consumer subscription mobile application in 167 territories; and operates Old Trafford, a sports venue with 74,989 seats. Manchester United plc was founded in 1878 and is based in Manchester, the United Kingdom. Manchester United plc is a subsidiary of Red Football LLC.

Receive News & Ratings for LiNiu Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LiNiu Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.