Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) Given Neutral Rating at UBS Group

UBS Group reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on LOGI. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Logitech International from $81.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Logitech International from $83.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wedbush lifted their target price on Logitech International from $73.50 to $95.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup lifted their target price on Logitech International from $73.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Logitech International from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, September 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $86.25.

Get Logitech International alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:LOGI opened at $88.02 on Wednesday. Logitech International has a one year low of $31.37 and a one year high of $95.71. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.67. The company has a market cap of $14.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.40 and a beta of 0.97.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 19th. The technology company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $1.33. Logitech International had a return on equity of 25.91% and a net margin of 15.25%. Equities research analysts expect that Logitech International will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Bracken Darrell sold 41,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.17, for a total value of $3,257,031.22. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 806,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,070,526.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Prakash Arunkundrum sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $475,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 167,316 shares of company stock worth $12,613,078. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Logitech International by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 748 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its position in shares of Logitech International by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 3,908 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its position in shares of Logitech International by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 2,266 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Logitech International by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 18,262 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,191,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Logitech International by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,396 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $874,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the period. 35.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Logitech International Company Profile

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets products that helps people connect to digital and cloud experiences. The company offers pointing devices, such as wireless mouse and trackball; corded and cordless keyboards, living room keyboards, and keyboard-and-mouse combinations; PC webcams; and keyboards for tablets and smartphones, as well as other accessories for mobile devices.

Read More: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Receive News & Ratings for Logitech International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Logitech International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.