Lonza Group (OTCMKTS:LZAGY) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Lonza Group (OTCMKTS:LZAGY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Lonza Group AG operates as a supplier to the pharmaceutical, healthcare and life-science industries. The Company divides its activities into four divisions: Life Science Ingredients; Microbial Control; Custom Manufacturing, and Bioscience. The company’s Life Science Ingredients segment produces nutrition ingredients for applications in nutrition (food, feed and pharmaceutical application) and chemical intermediates for the agricultural industry. The Microbial Control division focuses on five areas: hygiene, wood protection, water treatment, oil/gas applications, and industrial preservation and comprises products ranging from disinfectants to household cleaning products. The Custom Manufacturing division comprises products used in pharmaceuticals sector. The Bioscience division comprises bioscience products, including cell culture and molecular biology tools for research, tests for microbial detection, and media used in the production of therapeutics. Lonza Group AG is headquartered in Basel, Switzerland. “

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on LZAGY. Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Lonza Group in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Lonza Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Lonza Group in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Lonza Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Lonza Group in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.00.

OTCMKTS:LZAGY opened at $63.58 on Friday. Lonza Group has a 52-week low of $32.09 and a 52-week high of $65.55. The firm has a market cap of $47.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.41 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $61.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.54.

Lonza Group Ltd supplies products and services to the pharmaceutical, biotech, and specialty ingredients markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Pharma Biotech & Nutrition, and Specialty Ingredients. The Pharma Biotech & Nutrition segment provides technology platforms, including drug substance and drug product; and develops and manufactures customized active pharmaceutical ingredients and biopharmaceuticals, as well as formulation services and delivery systems for pharmaceutical and nutritional applications.

