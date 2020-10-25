Lonza Group (OTCMKTS:LZAGY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Societe Generale

Societe Generale restated their buy rating on shares of Lonza Group (OTCMKTS:LZAGY) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lonza Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Lonza Group in a report on Monday, September 14th. UBS Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Lonza Group in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Lonza Group from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Lonza Group in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Lonza Group currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $71.00.

Get Lonza Group alerts:

Shares of LZAGY stock opened at $63.58 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $61.61 and a 200-day moving average of $54.54. The company has a market cap of $47.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.41 and a beta of 0.77. Lonza Group has a one year low of $32.09 and a one year high of $65.55.

Lonza Group Ltd supplies products and services to the pharmaceutical, biotech, and specialty ingredients markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Pharma Biotech & Nutrition, and Specialty Ingredients. The Pharma Biotech & Nutrition segment provides technology platforms, including drug substance and drug product; and develops and manufactures customized active pharmaceutical ingredients and biopharmaceuticals, as well as formulation services and delivery systems for pharmaceutical and nutritional applications.

Recommended Story: Pattern Day Trader

Receive News & Ratings for Lonza Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lonza Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.