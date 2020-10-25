LUKSO Reaches Market Cap of $3.05 Million (LYXe)

LUKSO (CURRENCY:LYXe) traded 5.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on October 25th. LUKSO has a market cap of $3.05 million and $1.58 million worth of LUKSO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One LUKSO token can now be bought for $0.80 or 0.00006180 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, LUKSO has traded up 34.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0996 or 0.00000768 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.43 or 0.00034125 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00006327 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00007709 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00005408 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $583.57 or 0.04498266 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $39.24 or 0.00302473 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.87 or 0.00029840 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

LUKSO Token Profile

LUKSO (LYXe) is a token. Its genesis date was July 27th, 2018. LUKSO’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,803,994 tokens. The official message board for LUKSO is medium.com/lukso . LUKSO’s official Twitter account is @lukso_io . LUKSO’s official website is lukso.network

LUKSO Token Trading

LUKSO can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LUKSO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LUKSO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LUKSO using one of the exchanges listed above.

