Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) Raised to “Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on LITE. B. Riley dropped their price target on Lumentum from $109.00 to $99.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. MKM Partners boosted their price target on Lumentum from $107.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Lumentum from $105.00 to $98.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. DA Davidson raised Lumentum to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the company from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Lumentum from $75.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $101.42.

Lumentum stock opened at $84.03 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $77.08 and its 200 day moving average is $79.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 7.24 and a quick ratio of 6.58. The firm has a market cap of $6.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.29 and a beta of 0.93. Lumentum has a one year low of $54.53 and a one year high of $96.74.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The technology company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.35. Lumentum had a return on equity of 20.77% and a net margin of 8.07%. The firm had revenue of $368.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $349.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Lumentum will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Brian Lillie sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.81, for a total transaction of $328,335.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,039 shares in the company, valued at $1,035,568.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Alan S. Lowe sold 7,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.78, for a total value of $659,191.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 121,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,749,216.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 77,037 shares of company stock valued at $6,866,739 in the last quarter. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LITE. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new position in Lumentum in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Lumentum by 167.8% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 308 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Lumentum by 23,776.9% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 34,144 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 34,001 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Lumentum in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new position in Lumentum in the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.76% of the company’s stock.

Lumentum Company Profile

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

