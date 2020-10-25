Lundin Gold Inc. (LUG.TO) Expected to Earn Q3 2020 Earnings of $0.43 Per Share (TSE:LUG)

Lundin Gold Inc. (LUG.TO) (TSE:LUG) – Analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for Lundin Gold Inc. (LUG.TO) in a report released on Wednesday, October 21st. National Bank Financial analyst J. Sclodnick anticipates that the company will earn $0.43 per share for the quarter. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $14.75 target price on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Eight Capital raised their price objective on Lundin Gold Inc. (LUG.TO) from C$14.75 to C$16.75 in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Lundin Gold Inc. (LUG.TO) from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. TD Securities upgraded shares of Lundin Gold Inc. (LUG.TO) from a “speculative buy” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from C$17.00 to C$17.50 in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. CIBC boosted their target price on Lundin Gold Inc. (LUG.TO) from C$15.50 to C$16.50 in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Haywood Securities raised Lundin Gold Inc. (LUG.TO) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from C$11.50 to C$14.50 in a report on Thursday, July 9th.

Shares of LUG opened at C$11.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 139.38, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.56. Lundin Gold Inc. has a 1-year low of C$5.82 and a 1-year high of C$13.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion and a PE ratio of -17.05. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$11.77 and its 200-day moving average price is C$11.54.

In other news, insider Lorito Holdings S.à.r.l. purchased 200,000 shares of Lundin Gold Inc. (LUG.TO) stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$11.31 per share, with a total value of C$2,262,720.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,396,357 shares in the company, valued at C$49,738,624.56.

Lundin Gold Inc. (LUG.TO) Company Profile

Lundin Gold Inc operates as a mining company in Canada. The company holds interests in 30 metallic mineral concessions and three materials concessions covering an area of approximately 64,786 hectares located in Southeast Ecuador. It also focuses on advancing the Fruta del Norte gold project that comprises seven concessions covering an area of approximately 5,566 hectares located near the city of Loja in Ecuador.

