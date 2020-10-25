LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Receives $73.57 Average Target Price from Analysts

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the twenty-eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seven have given a buy recommendation and two have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $73.57.
LYB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research report on Monday, September 21st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Vertical Research raised shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday, June 29th.
Shares of NYSE LYB opened at $76.90 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $74.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.47. LyondellBasell Industries has a 12-month low of $33.71 and a 12-month high of $98.91.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CX Institutional boosted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 71.4% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 372 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. CNB Bank boosted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 211.4% during the second quarter. CNB Bank now owns 436 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Gables Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 195.7% during the second quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 621 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.81% of the company’s stock.
LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile
LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsÂAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsÂEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.
