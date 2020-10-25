LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Receives $73.57 Average Target Price from Analysts

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the twenty-eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seven have given a buy recommendation and two have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $73.57.

LYB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research report on Monday, September 21st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Vertical Research raised shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday, June 29th.

Shares of NYSE LYB opened at $76.90 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $74.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.47. LyondellBasell Industries has a 12-month low of $33.71 and a 12-month high of $98.91.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.67 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 6.79% and a return on equity of 29.99%. The business’s revenue was down 38.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.74 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that LyondellBasell Industries will post 4.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CX Institutional boosted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 71.4% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 372 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. CNB Bank boosted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 211.4% during the second quarter. CNB Bank now owns 436 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Gables Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 195.7% during the second quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 621 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.81% of the company’s stock.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsÂAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsÂEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

