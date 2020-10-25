M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) Receives $48.88 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eleven analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $48.88.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded M.D.C. from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Evercore ISI upgraded M.D.C. from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $61.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. ValuEngine upgraded M.D.C. from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded M.D.C. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $67.00 in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, BofA Securities upgraded M.D.C. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 15th.

In related news, Director David Siegel sold 29,194 shares of M.D.C. stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.90, for a total transaction of $1,310,810.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $521,782.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Larry A. Mizel sold 200,000 shares of M.D.C. stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.52, for a total value of $8,704,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 320,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,953,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 864,771 shares of company stock worth $38,604,311. 25.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. James Investment Research Inc. boosted its position in shares of M.D.C. by 16.5% during the third quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 23,300 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. AMJ Financial Wealth Management purchased a new position in M.D.C. in the third quarter worth $459,000. AMG National Trust Bank purchased a new position in M.D.C. in the third quarter worth $524,000. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in M.D.C. in the third quarter worth $599,000. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its position in M.D.C. by 18.0% in the third quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 196,991 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,278,000 after purchasing an additional 30,077 shares during the last quarter. 74.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MDC stock traded up $2.33 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $48.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 769,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 592,218. The company has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.49. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $46.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.09. The company has a current ratio of 7.53, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. M.D.C. has a 12 month low of $15.75 and a 12 month high of $52.50.

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $886.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $806.74 million. M.D.C. had a return on equity of 14.75% and a net margin of 7.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that M.D.C. will post 4.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

M.D.C. Company Profile

M.DC Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the homebuilding and financial service businesses. Its homebuilding operations include purchasing finished lots or developing lots for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the Richmond American Homes name.

