Macatawa Bank (NASDAQ:MCBC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Macatawa Bank (NASDAQ:MCBC) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Macatawa Bank had a net margin of 12.15% and a return on equity of 13.77%.

MCBC opened at $7.57 on Friday. Macatawa Bank has a 12 month low of $6.01 and a 12 month high of $11.42. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $258.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 0.77.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Macatawa Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. BidaskClub lowered shares of Macatawa Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th.

Macatawa Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Macatawa Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking and trust services. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, regular and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and demand deposits.

