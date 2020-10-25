Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Magnite Inc. provides sell-side advertising platform. The company’s omnichannel advertising platform enables publishers to monetize across all auction types and formats including CTV, desktop display, video, audio and mobile. Magnite Inc., formerly known as the Rubicon Project Inc., is based in CA, United States. “

Get Magnite alerts:

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Truist raised their price target on shares of Magnite from $7.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Magnite in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set an outperform rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Magnite in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. They issued a buy rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Magnite from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday.

MGNI stock opened at $9.81 on Thursday. Magnite has a twelve month low of $4.09 and a twelve month high of $13.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.56 and a beta of 1.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.27.

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.04. Magnite had a negative net margin of 32.44% and a negative return on equity of 16.03%. The business had revenue of $42.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.69 million. Equities analysts predict that Magnite will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CTO Thomas Kershaw sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.48, for a total transaction of $224,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 643,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,814,195.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Adam Lee Soroca sold 5,182 shares of Magnite stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.38, for a total transaction of $38,243.16. Following the sale, the insider now owns 417,764 shares in the company, valued at $3,083,098.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 46,961 shares of company stock valued at $374,544. Corporate insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Magnite by 31.0% during the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 166,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after purchasing an additional 39,500 shares in the last quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Magnite during the third quarter valued at about $143,000. Concorde Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Magnite during the third quarter valued at about $96,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Magnite during the third quarter valued at about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.29% of the company’s stock.

About Magnite

Magnite, Inc operates an independent sell-side advertising platform in the United States and internationally. Its omnichannel advertising platform enables publishers to monetize various auction types and formats, including CTV, desktop display, video, audio, and mobile, as well as allows agencies and brands to access brand-safe ad inventory and execute advertising transactions.

Featured Story: Diversification For Individual Investors



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Magnite (MGNI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Magnite Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magnite and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.