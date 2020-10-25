Mandalay Resources (TSE:MND) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.66

Shares of Mandalay Resources Corp. (TSE:MND) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.66 and traded as high as $1.67. Mandalay Resources shares last traded at $1.63, with a volume of 15,142 shares.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$1.65 and a 200 day moving average of C$1.66. The company has a market capitalization of $144.07 million and a P/E ratio of -9.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.49, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Mandalay Resources (TSE:MND) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported C$0.11 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$58.70 million during the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Mandalay Resources Corp. will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mandalay Resources Corporation, a natural resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, extraction, processing, and reclamation of various mineral properties. It explores for gold, silver, and antimony deposits. The company holds a 100% interest in the Costerfield gold-antimony mine covering an area of 7,540.78 hectares (ha) located in Central Victoria, Australia; and the Bjorkdal gold mine that comprises 9 mining concessions and 19 exploration permits located in Vasterbotten County in northern Sweden.

