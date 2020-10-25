Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) Stock Holdings Lessened by World Asset Management Inc

World Asset Management Inc reduced its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 383 shares during the quarter. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $1,714,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MMC. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 180.9% in the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC lifted its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 51.7% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 2,252.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MMC opened at $113.70 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $115.21 and its 200-day moving average is $109.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.78, a P/E/G ratio of 7.70 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $74.33 and a 12-month high of $120.97.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.19. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 11.83% and a return on equity of 31.82%. The company had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.18 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 4.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 9th will be issued a $0.465 dividend. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 8th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is 39.91%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday. BofA Securities cut shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $113.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Marsh & McLennan Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.13.

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, CEO Martine Ferland sold 2,940 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.90, for a total value of $331,926.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,763 shares in the company, valued at $311,942.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Laurie Ledford sold 4,114 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.78, for a total transaction of $476,318.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,034,957.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance, reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

