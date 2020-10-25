Martin Midstream Partners L.P. (MMLP) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.01 on November 13th

Martin Midstream Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:MMLP) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.005 per share by the pipeline company on Friday, November 13th. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 5th.

Martin Midstream Partners has decreased its dividend payment by 57.5% over the last three years.

Shares of MMLP stock opened at $1.71 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $66.44 million, a PE ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 3.26. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.88. Martin Midstream Partners has a 1-year low of $0.91 and a 1-year high of $5.62.

Martin Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:MMLP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The pipeline company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.03. Martin Midstream Partners had a net margin of 3.49% and a negative return on equity of 34.83%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Martin Midstream Partners will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Martin Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Martin Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Martin Midstream Partners from $1.50 to $2.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Martin Midstream Partners from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd.

About Martin Midstream Partners

Martin Midstream Partners L.P. engages in the terminalling, processing, storage, and packaging of petroleum products and by-products in the United States Gulf Coast region. The company's Terminalling and Storage segment owns or operates 19 marine shore-based terminal facilities and 12 specialty terminal facilities that provide storage, refining, blending, packaging, and handling services for producers and suppliers of petroleum products and by-products.

