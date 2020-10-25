Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Acquired by Kendall Capital Management

Kendall Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,233 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the quarter. Mastercard accounts for approximately 1.5% of Kendall Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Kendall Capital Management’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,770,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Mastercard by 0.3% during the third quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC now owns 83,393 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $28,201,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Mastercard by 5.3% during the third quarter. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,239 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $757,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Vantage Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Mastercard by 10.7% during the third quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC now owns 6,444 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,179,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the period. Field & Main Bank increased its stake in shares of Mastercard by 8.3% during the third quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 1,503 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $508,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, Bremer Bank National Association increased its stake in shares of Mastercard by 2.1% during the third quarter. Bremer Bank National Association now owns 10,056 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,400,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MA stock opened at $329.61 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $329.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.95. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1-year low of $199.99 and a 1-year high of $367.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $337.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $308.94.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 45.12% and a return on equity of 129.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.89 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 8th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.59%.

In other Mastercard news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 13,996 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.96, for a total transaction of $4,324,204.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,698,665.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard Haythornthwaite sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.29, for a total transaction of $1,536,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,009,357.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 155,367 shares of company stock valued at $51,686,708. 3.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MA. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $400.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Sunday, October 11th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $360.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $324.00 to $358.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $347.81.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

