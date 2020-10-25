Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Acquired by Vantage Investment Partners LLC

Vantage Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 10.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,444 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $2,179,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Field & Main Bank grew its stake in Mastercard by 8.3% during the third quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 1,503 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $508,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Bremer Bank National Association lifted its position in shares of Mastercard by 2.1% during the third quarter. Bremer Bank National Association now owns 10,056 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,400,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Truadvice LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard during the third quarter worth $435,000. Country Club Trust Company n.a. lifted its position in shares of Mastercard by 3.3% during the third quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 6,087 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,059,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Conning Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mastercard by 1.3% during the third quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 14,086 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,763,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.72% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Richard Haythornthwaite sold 5,000 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.29, for a total value of $1,536,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,009,357.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 13,996 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.96, for a total value of $4,324,204.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,698,665.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 155,367 shares of company stock valued at $51,686,708. Company insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MA opened at $329.61 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $329.96 billion, a PE ratio of 45.59, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a fifty day moving average of $337.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $308.94. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52-week low of $199.99 and a 52-week high of $367.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.95.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 129.52% and a net margin of 45.12%. The business’s revenue was down 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.89 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is presently 20.59%.

MA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Daiwa Capital Markets reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $314.00 target price on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $364.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a report on Sunday, October 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $347.81.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

