Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.57 EPS

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.57, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. Mattel had a negative return on equity of 51.02% and a negative net margin of 5.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.26 EPS.

Shares of MAT opened at $14.16 on Friday. Mattel has a 12-month low of $6.53 and a 12-month high of $14.83. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.09. The stock has a market cap of $4.91 billion, a PE ratio of -19.66 and a beta of 1.51.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MAT. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on Mattel from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised Mattel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. TheStreet raised Mattel from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Mattel from $15.00 to $17.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Mattel from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.29.

Mattel, Inc, a children's entertainment company, designs and produces toys and consumer products worldwide. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, as well as content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie, Enchantimals, and Polly Pocket brands; dolls and books under the American Girl brand name; diecast cars, tracks, playsets, and play products for kids, adults, and collectors under the Hot Wheels brand name; and infant, toddler, and preschool products comprising content, toys, live events, and other lifestyle products under the Fisher-Price and Thomas & Friends, Power wheels, Fireman Sam, and Shimmer and Shine brands.

