McDonald's Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Sold by Vantage Investment Partners LLC

Vantage Investment Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of McDonald's Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 53,276 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 193 shares during the period. Vantage Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in McDonald's were worth $11,693,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MCD. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald's during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in McDonald's in the second quarter worth about $42,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in McDonald's by 66.1% in the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 211 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in McDonald's by 119.4% in the 2nd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 272 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC purchased a new position in McDonald's in the 3rd quarter worth about $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MCD stock opened at $228.71 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $170.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.25, a PEG ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 0.67. McDonald's Co. has a 52 week low of $124.23 and a 52 week high of $231.91. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $221.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $198.39.

McDonald's (NYSE:MCD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The fast-food giant reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.10). McDonald's had a net margin of 24.78% and a negative return on equity of 52.78%. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.05 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that McDonald's Co. will post 5.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be paid a $1.29 dividend. This is an increase from McDonald's’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th. McDonald's’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.78%.

Several brokerages recently commented on MCD. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on McDonald's from $222.00 to $244.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of McDonald's in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on McDonald's from $197.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 14th. SVB Leerink started coverage on McDonald's in a research report on Friday, July 24th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on McDonald's from $220.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $223.00.

McDonald's Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 38,695 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

