Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) Lowered to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.
A number of other analysts have also issued reports on MEDP. Truist upgraded shares of Medpace from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $124.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Medpace from $92.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Medpace from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $137.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, August 1st. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on shares of Medpace from $95.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $107.25.
NASDAQ MEDP opened at $116.54 on Thursday. Medpace has a one year low of $58.72 and a one year high of $144.49. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $117.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $103.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.47 and a beta of 1.36.
In other news, major shareholder Medpace Investors, Llc sold 214,499 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.23, for a total transaction of $27,290,707.77. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,542,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $959,575,912.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Susan E. Burwig sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.14, for a total transaction of $726,840.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 46,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,594,124.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 767,838 shares of company stock valued at $95,538,700 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 26.00% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MEDP. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Medpace in the second quarter worth $85,000. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Medpace in the first quarter worth $96,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Medpace in the first quarter worth $99,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Medpace by 354.7% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in Medpace in the second quarter worth $213,000. 79.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Medpace Company Profile
Medpace Holdings, Inc, a clinical contract research organization, provides scientifically-driven outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and medical device industries worldwide. The company offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in a range of therapeutic areas.
