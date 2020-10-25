Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) Lowered to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on MEDP. Truist upgraded shares of Medpace from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $124.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Medpace from $92.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Medpace from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $137.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, August 1st. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on shares of Medpace from $95.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $107.25.

NASDAQ MEDP opened at $116.54 on Thursday. Medpace has a one year low of $58.72 and a one year high of $144.49. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $117.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $103.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.47 and a beta of 1.36.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.28. Medpace had a net margin of 12.11% and a return on equity of 16.05%. The firm had revenue of $205.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $181.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. Medpace’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Medpace will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Medpace Investors, Llc sold 214,499 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.23, for a total transaction of $27,290,707.77. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,542,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $959,575,912.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Susan E. Burwig sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.14, for a total transaction of $726,840.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 46,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,594,124.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 767,838 shares of company stock valued at $95,538,700 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 26.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MEDP. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Medpace in the second quarter worth $85,000. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Medpace in the first quarter worth $96,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Medpace in the first quarter worth $99,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Medpace by 354.7% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in Medpace in the second quarter worth $213,000. 79.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Medpace Company Profile

Medpace Holdings, Inc, a clinical contract research organization, provides scientifically-driven outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and medical device industries worldwide. The company offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in a range of therapeutic areas.

