Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Stock Position Lessened by OmniStar Financial Group Inc.

OmniStar Financial Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,138 shares of the company’s stock after selling 438 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. accounts for about 2.4% of OmniStar Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. OmniStar Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $3,164,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Provident Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. Estate Counselors LLC purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Watson Rebecca purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.18% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. stock opened at $79.83 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $201.91 billion, a PE ratio of 19.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $82.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.54. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.25 and a 52 week high of $92.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $10.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.52 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 52.94% and a net margin of 22.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.01%.

MRK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $88.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.14.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, CFO Robert M. Davis sold 251,273 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.03, for a total value of $20,360,651.19. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 422,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,221,318.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Sanat Chattopadhyay sold 10,380 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.01, for a total value of $861,643.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 280,529 shares of company stock valued at $22,761,633. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

