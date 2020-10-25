MetroCity Bankshares (MCBS) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 3rd

MetroCity Bankshares (NASDAQ:MCBS) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 4th will be given a dividend of 0.09 per share on Friday, November 13th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 3rd.

MetroCity Bankshares stock opened at $14.66 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $376.38 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. MetroCity Bankshares has a 1 year low of $8.31 and a 1 year high of $19.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.68.

MetroCity Bankshares (NASDAQ:MCBS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.05. MetroCity Bankshares had a net margin of 35.12% and a return on equity of 18.78%. Research analysts expect that MetroCity Bankshares will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

MCBS has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MetroCity Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. BidaskClub raised shares of MetroCity Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

About MetroCity Bankshares

MetroCity Bankshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Metro City Bank that offers banking products and services in Georgia, The United States. The company offers checking accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, commercial and consumer loans, money transfers, and other banking services.

