MetroCity Bankshares (NASDAQ:MCBS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

MetroCity Bankshares (NASDAQ:MCBS) released its earnings results on Friday. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. MetroCity Bankshares had a return on equity of 18.78% and a net margin of 35.12%.

MCBS stock opened at $14.66 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $376.38 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.16. MetroCity Bankshares has a 52-week low of $8.31 and a 52-week high of $19.07.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 4th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 3rd. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. MetroCity Bankshares’s payout ratio is 19.89%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MCBS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MetroCity Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. BidaskClub upgraded MetroCity Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.00.

MetroCity Bankshares Company Profile

MetroCity Bankshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Metro City Bank that offers banking products and services in Georgia, The United States. The company offers checking accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, commercial and consumer loans, money transfers, and other banking services.

