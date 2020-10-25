Midas Reaches Market Cap of $1.68 Million (MIDAS)

Midas (CURRENCY:MIDAS) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on October 25th. Midas has a total market capitalization of $1.68 million and $2,169.00 worth of Midas was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Midas has traded down 18.4% against the dollar. One Midas coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.25 or 0.00009600 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bonorum (BONO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.15 or 0.00270520 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00019096 BTC.

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0186 or 0.00000143 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0360 or 0.00000277 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.45 or 0.00026528 BTC.

SovranoCoin (SVR) traded up 57.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00007862 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00007534 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00010001 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0353 or 0.00000272 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0253 or 0.00000195 BTC.

About Midas

Midas is a coin. Midas’ total supply is 1,471,342 coins and its circulating supply is 1,344,804 coins. Midas’ official website is midas.investments

Midas Coin Trading

Midas can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Midas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Midas should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Midas using one of the exchanges listed above.

