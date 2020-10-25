Midland States Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSBI) Announces Earnings Results

Midland States Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSBI) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.07, reports. Midland States Bancorp had a net margin of 11.47% and a return on equity of 6.96%.

Shares of MSBI opened at $14.87 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $336.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.98 and a beta of 1.08. Midland States Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $12.48 and a fifty-two week high of $29.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.00 and its 200-day moving average is $14.72.

MSBI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Midland States Bancorp from $15.50 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. ValuEngine downgraded Midland States Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday. BidaskClub downgraded Midland States Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Midland States Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.33.

Midland States Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for Midland States Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, municipalities, and other entities. It operates through Banking, Wealth Management, Commercial FHA Origination and Servicing, and Other segments.

