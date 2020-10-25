Minter Network Trading 24.2% Higher This Week (BIP)

Minter Network (CURRENCY:BIP) traded up 6.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on October 25th. Minter Network has a total market cap of $9.80 million and $86,039.00 worth of Minter Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Minter Network has traded 24.2% higher against the US dollar. One Minter Network coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0034 or 0.00000026 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00007703 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001952 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.30 or 0.00094692 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.16 or 0.00232091 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.32 or 0.00033249 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $175.92 or 0.01353908 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0268 or 0.00000206 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0836 or 0.00000643 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00016784 BTC.

About Minter Network

BIP uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 31st, 2018. Minter Network’s total supply is 3,073,847,265 coins and its circulating supply is 2,868,637,698 coins. Minter Network’s official Twitter account is @MinterTeam . The official message board for Minter Network is medium.com/@MinterTeam . The official website for Minter Network is www.minter.network

Minter Network Coin Trading

Minter Network can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Minter Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Minter Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Minter Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

