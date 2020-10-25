MMA Capital (NASDAQ:MMAC) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $23.43

MMA Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMAC) shares crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.43 and traded as high as $25.39. MMA Capital shares last traded at $24.76, with a volume of 5,185 shares traded.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.43 and a 200-day moving average of $24.68. The company has a current ratio of 10.35, a quick ratio of 10.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

MMA Capital (NASDAQ:MMAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. MMA Capital had a return on equity of 28.65% and a net margin of 175.49%. The business had revenue of $13.14 million for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. grew its position in MMA Capital by 30.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of MMA Capital by 29.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 2,107 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of MMA Capital by 20.9% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 45,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after purchasing an additional 7,890 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of MMA Capital by 8.8% during the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 14,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of MMA Capital by 1.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 66,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,646,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.45% of the company’s stock.

MMA Capital Company Profile (NASDAQ:MMAC)

MMA Capital Holdings, Inc focuses on investments in debt associated with renewable energy infrastructure and real estate sectors. The company was formerly known as MMA Capital Management, LLC and changed its name to MMA Capital Holdings, Inc in January 2019. MMA Capital Holdings, Inc was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Baltimore, Maryland.

