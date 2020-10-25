Morgan Stanley Boosts Globe Life (NYSE:GL) Price Target to $86.00

Globe Life (NYSE:GL) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $84.00 to $86.00 in a research note published on Thursday, AR Network reports. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on GL. Zacks Investment Research cut Globe Life from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $86.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Credit Suisse Group restated a buy rating on shares of Globe Life in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. TheStreet upgraded Globe Life from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Globe Life from $87.00 to $77.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $85.17.

Globe Life stock opened at $86.14 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $9.18 billion, a PE ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.08. Globe Life has a one year low of $56.74 and a one year high of $111.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $81.71 and a 200 day moving average of $78.62.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. Globe Life had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 15.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.73 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Globe Life will post 6.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Investors of record on Monday, October 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.1875 per share. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 2nd. Globe Life’s payout ratio is presently 11.11%.

In related news, CEO Larry M. Hutchison sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.43, for a total transaction of $953,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 678,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,869,426. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Gary L. Coleman sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.69, for a total value of $1,100,970.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 737,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,452,607.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 114,050 shares of company stock valued at $9,528,893. 3.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its stake in shares of Globe Life by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 10,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $842,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Globe Life by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 12,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $870,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Globe Life by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 40,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,975,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Globe Life by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in shares of Globe Life by 122.0% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. 74.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Globe Life

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

