Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund (NYSE:CAF) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $21.54

Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CAF)’s share price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $21.54 and traded as high as $22.37. Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund shares last traded at $22.35, with a volume of 121,125 shares changing hands.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.54 and a 200 day moving average of $20.29.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CAF. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund by 32.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 45,605 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after acquiring an additional 11,113 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund during the first quarter valued at about $61,000. 6 Meridian grew its holdings in Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund by 69.5% during the second quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 96,926 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,891,000 after purchasing an additional 39,739 shares during the period. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund by 1,152.2% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 31,442 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $613,000 after purchasing an additional 28,931 shares during the period. Finally, Matisse Capital grew its holdings in Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund by 110.1% during the second quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 464,149 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $9,056,000 after purchasing an additional 243,201 shares during the period.

Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Inc It is co-managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Company. The fund invests in the public equity markets of China. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

