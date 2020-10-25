Morgan Stanley Increases The Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) Price Target to $22.00

The Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $21.00 to $22.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on IPG. Moffett Nathanson upgraded The Interpublic Group of Companies from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research raised The Interpublic Group of Companies from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price target for the company from $20.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, October 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $21.50.

Get The Interpublic Group of Companies alerts:

Shares of IPG opened at $19.34 on Thursday. The Interpublic Group of Companies has a twelve month low of $11.63 and a twelve month high of $25.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.65 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.30.

The Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The business services provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. The Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 25.72% and a net margin of 4.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that The Interpublic Group of Companies will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IPG. FMR LLC grew its position in The Interpublic Group of Companies by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 43,892,635 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $753,198,000 after purchasing an additional 5,633,544 shares in the last quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY purchased a new position in The Interpublic Group of Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,803,000. Prudential PLC grew its position in The Interpublic Group of Companies by 32.9% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 5,025,901 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $86,244,000 after purchasing an additional 1,243,125 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in The Interpublic Group of Companies by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,043,088 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $324,498,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194,224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in The Interpublic Group of Companies by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,973,482 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $171,146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174,774 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.58% of the company’s stock.

The Interpublic Group of Companies Company Profile

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Integrated Agency Networks and Constituency Management Group. The company offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines, as well as data management services.

Recommended Story: Put Option Volume

Receive News & Ratings for The Interpublic Group of Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Interpublic Group of Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.