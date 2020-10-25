Morgan Stanley Reaffirms “Equal Weight” Rating for UBS Group (NYSE:UBS)

Morgan Stanley reissued their equal weight rating on shares of UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating on shares of UBS Group in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of UBS Group from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday. Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of UBS Group from a reduce rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a buy rating on shares of UBS Group in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, DZ Bank raised shares of UBS Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $12.00.

Get UBS Group alerts:

Shares of UBS Group stock opened at $12.44 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.24, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.24. UBS Group has a 52 week low of $7.48 and a 52 week high of $13.49.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.20. UBS Group had a net margin of 15.29% and a return on equity of 8.12%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that UBS Group will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UBS. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of UBS Group by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,830,274 shares of the bank’s stock worth $182,663,000 after purchasing an additional 754,872 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in shares of UBS Group by 210.9% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 9,888,883 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $112,338,000 after purchasing an additional 6,707,955 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of UBS Group by 475.0% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 9,076,437 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $104,380,000 after purchasing an additional 7,498,056 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of UBS Group by 1.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,690,152 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $88,744,000 after purchasing an additional 95,751 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of UBS Group by 3.1% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,966,261 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $81,297,000 after purchasing an additional 209,673 shares during the period. 29.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About UBS Group

UBS Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional and corporate client worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Global Wealth Management division offers investment advisory and solutions to private clients, and high and ultra high net worth clients.

Featured Story: How Investors Use a Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for UBS Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UBS Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.