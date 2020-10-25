NanoViricides (NYSEAMERICAN:NNVC) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.00

NanoViricides, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NNVC)’s share price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $3.91. NanoViricides shares last traded at $3.90, with a volume of 39,733 shares trading hands.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in NanoViricides in the 3rd quarter worth about $182,000. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NanoViricides by 119.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 40,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 22,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of NanoViricides by 60,928.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 108,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $808,000 after purchasing an additional 107,844 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of NanoViricides during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $188,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of NanoViricides by 3,931.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 46,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 45,324 shares during the last quarter.

About NanoViricides (NYSEAMERICAN:NNVC)

NanoViricides, Inc, a nano-biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs for the treatment of viral infections. Its products pipeline includes HerpeCide Dermal Topical and Eye Drops for the treatment of shingles, PHN, chickenpox, herpes, recurrent herpes labialis, genital herpes, and ocular herpes keratitis; and HerpeCide IntraOcular Injection for viral acute retinal necrosis.

