National Bank Financial Boosts Canadian Tire (TSE:CTC.A) Price Target to C$156.00

Canadian Tire (TSE:CTC.A) had its price target boosted by National Bank Financial from C$128.00 to C$156.00 in a note issued to investors on Sunday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 0.76% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Canadian Tire from C$141.00 to C$162.00 in a research report on Thursday. TD Securities increased their price target on Canadian Tire from C$150.00 to C$165.00 and gave the company an “action list buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Canadian Tire from C$117.00 to C$122.00 in a research note on Friday, August 7th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Canadian Tire from C$125.00 to C$136.00 in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Eight Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a C$150.00 target price on shares of Canadian Tire in a report on Wednesday, October 14th.

TSE CTC.A opened at C$154.82 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.41 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 204.87, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.87. Canadian Tire has a one year low of C$67.15 and a one year high of C$157.36. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$137.50 and its 200 day moving average price is C$119.96.

Canadian Tire Corporation, Limited provides a range of retail goods and services in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Retail, CT REIT, and Financial Services. The Retail segment retails general merchandise, apparel, footwear, sporting equipment, gasoline, sporting goods and active wear, and workwear under the Canadian Tire, SportChek, Sports Experts, National Sports, Pro Hockey Life, Atmosphere, Mark's, PartSource, Gas+, and Helly Hansen banners.

