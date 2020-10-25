National Bank Financial Weighs in on Capstone Mining Corp. (CS.TO)’s FY2020 Earnings (TSE:CS)

Capstone Mining Corp. (CS.TO) (TSE:CS) – Analysts at National Bank Financial raised their FY2020 earnings estimates for Capstone Mining Corp. (CS.TO) in a research report issued on Wednesday, October 21st. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle now anticipates that the mining company will post earnings per share of $0.04 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.03.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on CS. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Capstone Mining Corp. (CS.TO) from C$1.30 to C$1.45 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Cormark upped their target price on shares of Capstone Mining Corp. (CS.TO) from C$1.50 to C$1.65 in a report on Friday, September 11th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Capstone Mining Corp. (CS.TO) from C$1.60 to C$1.70 in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. CIBC upgraded shares of Capstone Mining Corp. (CS.TO) from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from C$0.60 to C$1.30 in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Capstone Mining Corp. (CS.TO) from C$1.50 to C$2.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$1.60.

Capstone Mining Corp. (CS.TO) stock opened at C$1.71 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $684.76 million and a PE ratio of -46.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.67. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$1.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.97. Capstone Mining Corp. has a 52 week low of C$0.33 and a 52 week high of C$1.73.

In other news, Director Dale Canfield Peniuk sold 36,741 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.44, for a total transaction of C$52,907.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 112,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$161,678.88.

Capstone Mining Corp. (CS.TO) Company Profile

Capstone Mining Corp. engages in the exploration and production of base metals in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Chile. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, silver, zinc, lead, iron, and gold deposits. It holds interests in the Pinto Valley, an open pit copper mine located in Arizona, the United States; and the Cozamin, an underground, copper-silver mine located in the state of Zacatecas, Mexico.

