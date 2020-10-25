National Bank Financial Weighs in on Golden Star Resources Ltd. (GSC.TO)’s Q3 2020 Earnings (TSE:GSC)

Golden Star Resources Ltd. (GSC.TO) (TSE:GSC) (NYSE:GSS) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for Golden Star Resources Ltd. (GSC.TO) in a report released on Wednesday, October 21st. National Bank Financial analyst D. Demarco anticipates that the company will earn $0.17 per share for the quarter.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Golden Star Resources Ltd. (GSC.TO) from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from C$5.00 to C$6.75 in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$8.00 price target on shares of Golden Star Resources Ltd. (GSC.TO) in a research report on Friday, October 9th.

Golden Star Resources Ltd. (GSC.TO) stock opened at C$5.70 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $626.79 million and a PE ratio of -12.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 258.92, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.76. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$5.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$4.71. Golden Star Resources Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of C$2.56 and a fifty-two week high of C$6.89.

Golden Star Resources Ltd. (GSC.TO) (TSE:GSC) (NYSE:GSS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported C$0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.11 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$118.73 million during the quarter.

Golden Star Resources Ltd. operates as a gold mining and exploration company. The company owns and operates the Wassa open-pit gold mine, the Wassa underground mine, and a carbon-in-leach processing plant located to the northeast of the town of Tarkwa, Ghana; and the Bogoso gold mining and processing operation, the Prestea open-pit mining operations, and the Prestea underground mine located near the town of Prestea, Ghana.

