National Energy Services Reunited (NASDAQ:NESR) Lifted to “Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of National Energy Services Reunited (NASDAQ:NESR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

NESR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of National Energy Services Reunited from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an outperform overweight rating on shares of National Energy Services Reunited in a research report on Monday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $16.00.

Shares of NESR opened at $7.88 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $687.03 million, a P/E ratio of 18.76 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.03 and a 200 day moving average of $6.32. National Energy Services Reunited has a twelve month low of $4.04 and a twelve month high of $9.53.

National Energy Services Reunited (NASDAQ:NESR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.04. National Energy Services Reunited had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 6.76%. The business had revenue of $203.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $192.46 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that National Energy Services Reunited will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of National Energy Services Reunited by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 2,022 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of National Energy Services Reunited by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 21,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 2,382 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new stake in shares of National Energy Services Reunited during the 1st quarter valued at $61,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of National Energy Services Reunited by 115.4% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 22,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 12,000 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of National Energy Services Reunited by 72.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 36,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 15,581 shares during the period. 25.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

National Energy Services Reunited Company Profile

National Energy Services Reunited Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides oilfield services to oil and gas companies in the Middle East, North Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. It operates through two segments: Production Services; and Drilling and Evaluation Services. The Production Services segment offers coiled tubing services, including nitrogen lifting, fishing, milling, clean-out, scale removal, and other well applications; hydraulic fracturing services; stimulation and pumping services; nitrogen services; pipeline services, such as water filling and hydro testing, nitrogen purging, and de-gassing and pressure testing, as well as cutting/welding and cooling down piping/vessels systems; and primary and remedial cementing services.

