Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI) Receives $11.89 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the ten brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $11.63.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Compass Point reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Navient in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Wedbush raised Navient from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Navient from $9.50 to $11.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Barclays raised their price target on Navient from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, BidaskClub raised Navient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th.

Get Navient alerts:

In related news, CEO John F. Remondi purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.82 per share, for a total transaction of $391,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Anna Escobedo Cabral purchased 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.81 per share, for a total transaction of $52,860.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,431.06. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NAVI. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its position in Navient by 549.4% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 3,669 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 3,104 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in Navient by 34.0% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 6,551 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,664 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Navient by 33.2% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,988 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,993 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Navient in the second quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in Navient in the second quarter valued at about $75,000. Institutional investors own 95.93% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NAVI opened at $9.40 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.83 and a 200-day moving average of $8.01. Navient has a 12 month low of $4.07 and a 12 month high of $15.50. The company has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a current ratio of 11.82, a quick ratio of 11.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.75.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The credit services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.20. Navient had a return on equity of 21.05% and a net margin of 7.38%. The business had revenue of $321.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Navient will post 2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Navient Company Profile

Navient Corporation provides education loan management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare, and government clients at the federal, state, and local levels in the United States. It operates through four segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, Business Processing, and Other.

Read More: What is intrinsic value?

Receive News & Ratings for Navient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Navient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.