Neblio Reaches Market Capitalization of $6.76 Million (NEBL)

Neblio (CURRENCY:NEBL) traded down 3.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on October 25th. Neblio has a total market cap of $6.76 million and $155,801.00 worth of Neblio was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Neblio has traded up 1.9% against the US dollar. One Neblio coin can now be bought for approximately $0.41 or 0.00003147 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Waves (WAVES) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.41 or 0.00026263 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00017282 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00008546 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002208 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00009502 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0197 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Clams (CLAM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00011016 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0519 or 0.00000400 BTC.

Neblio Profile

Neblio (NEBL) is a coin. It was first traded on July 25th, 2017. Neblio’s total supply is 17,025,915 coins and its circulating supply is 16,523,699 coins. The Reddit community for Neblio is /r/Neblio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Neblio’s official Twitter account is @NeblioTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Neblio is nebl.io

Neblio Coin Trading

Neblio can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neblio directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Neblio should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Neblio using one of the exchanges listed above.

