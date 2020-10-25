Neil G. Goulden Sells 85,000 Shares of Gamesys Group plc (LON:GYS) Stock

Gamesys Group plc (LON:GYS) insider Neil G. Goulden sold 85,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,192 ($15.57), for a total value of £1,013,200 ($1,323,752.29).

GYS opened at GBX 1,188 ($15.52) on Friday. Gamesys Group plc has a one year low of GBX 482.50 ($6.30) and a one year high of GBX 1,364 ($17.82). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.32, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion and a P/E ratio of 44.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,166.49 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 971.80.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 10th were paid a GBX 12 ($0.16) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 10th. Gamesys Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 88.89%.

GYS has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Gamesys Group from GBX 1,100 ($14.37) to GBX 1,260 ($16.46) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on Gamesys Group from GBX 1,200 ($15.68) to GBX 1,300 ($16.98) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Gamesys Group from GBX 1,000 ($13.07) to GBX 1,320 ($17.25) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th.

Gamesys Group plc, through its subsidiaries, operates online casino and bingo-led brands in the United Kingdom, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It offers bingo, casino, and other games under the Jackpotjoy, Starspins, Virgin Games, Heart Bingo, Botemania, Rainbow Riches, Virgin Casino, Monopoly Casino, Vera&John, InterCasino, and Solid Gaming brands to its players.

