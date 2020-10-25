NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR) Lifted to “B” at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR) from a c rating to a b rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on NTGR. BidaskClub raised shares of NETGEAR from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Cowen raised shares of NETGEAR to a market perform rating and increased their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of NETGEAR from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. BWS Financial increased their price target on shares of NETGEAR from $33.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of NETGEAR from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. NETGEAR presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $42.50.

Shares of NTGR stock opened at $34.81 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 79.10 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50-day moving average of $31.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.05. NETGEAR has a 1-year low of $15.01 and a 1-year high of $37.40.

NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The communications equipment provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.80. NETGEAR had a net margin of 1.35% and a return on equity of 2.29%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NETGEAR will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Patrick Cs Lo sold 43,823 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.67, for a total value of $1,431,697.41. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 301,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,861,864.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Tamesa Rogers sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.27, for a total transaction of $93,810.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 46,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,456,806.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 140,804 shares of company stock worth $4,635,142. 5.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in NETGEAR by 19.3% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,240 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management raised its holdings in NETGEAR by 4.7% during the third quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 13,631 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in NETGEAR by 7.2% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,141 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in NETGEAR by 47.5% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,712 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 873 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in NETGEAR by 5.3% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 25,267 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 1,262 shares in the last quarter. 97.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NETGEAR, Inc designs, develops, and markets networking and Internet connected products for consumers, businesses, and service providers. It operates in two segments, Connected Home, and Small and Medium Business. The company offers smart home/connected home/broadband access products, such as broadband modems, WiFi gateways, WiFi hotspots, WiFi routers and home WiFi systems, WiFi range extenders, Powerline adapters and bridges, WiFi network adapters, and digital canvasses; and value added service offerings, including technical support, parental controls, and cybersecurity protection.

