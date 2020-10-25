New Gold (NGD) vs. Its Competitors Head to Head Review

New Gold (NYSE: NGD) is one of 99 public companies in the “Metal mining” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare New Gold to similar companies based on the strength of its dividends, risk, earnings, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

37.7% of New Gold shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 23.8% of shares of all “Metal mining” companies are held by institutional investors. 7.8% of shares of all “Metal mining” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for New Gold and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score New Gold 1 1 0 0 1.50 New Gold Competitors 649 1857 1950 105 2.33

New Gold currently has a consensus target price of $1.88, suggesting a potential downside of 14.77%. As a group, “Metal mining” companies have a potential upside of 33.61%. Given New Gold’s competitors stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe New Gold has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Profitability

This table compares New Gold and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets New Gold -17.00% -5.94% -2.30% New Gold Competitors -68.56% 1.00% -0.86%

Volatility and Risk

New Gold has a beta of 2.13, suggesting that its stock price is 113% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, New Gold’s competitors have a beta of 0.74, suggesting that their average stock price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares New Gold and its competitors revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio New Gold $630.60 million -$73.50 million -27.50 New Gold Competitors $5.05 billion $629.01 million -14.69

New Gold’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than New Gold. New Gold is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

New Gold competitors beat New Gold on 9 of the 13 factors compared.

New Gold Company Profile

New Gold Inc., an intermediate gold mining company, engages in the development and operation of mineral properties. It explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's principal operating properties include 100% interests in the Rainy River gold-silver mine located in Ontario, Canada; and New Afton gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada. It also holds 100% interests in the Blackwater gold-silver project located in British Columbia, Canada; and operates the Cerro San Pedro gold-silver mine in Mexico. New Gold Inc. is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

