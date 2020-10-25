NEXT Financial Group Inc Acquires 8,182 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 413.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,162 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,182 shares during the quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $1,186,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Farmers Trust Co. increased its stake in Analog Devices by 2.9% in the third quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 3,056 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc grew its stake in Analog Devices by 2.0% during the third quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 4,430 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $517,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Analog Devices by 0.6% during the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 15,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,938,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its stake in Analog Devices by 1.0% during the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 9,839 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,206,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Analog Devices by 16.5% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 729 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. 85.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ ADI opened at $124.20 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $117.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.69. Analog Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $79.07 and a fifty-two week high of $127.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 19th. The semiconductor company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.03. Analog Devices had a net margin of 20.14% and a return on equity of 14.80%. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.26 earnings per share. Analog Devices’s revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Analog Devices news, SVP Martin Cotter sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.56, for a total value of $1,245,600.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,628 shares in the company, valued at $1,697,503.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 27,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.13, for a total transaction of $3,166,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 24,207 shares in the company, valued at $2,786,951.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 88,068 shares of company stock worth $10,302,579. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

ADI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $93.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. BidaskClub raised shares of Analog Devices from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 17th. Edward Jones cut shares of Analog Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Analog Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $119.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.41.

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), algorithms, software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company offers data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; high-performance amplifiers to condition analog signals; and radio frequency and microwave ICs to support cellular infrastructure.

