NEXT Financial Group Inc Boosts Stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 5.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,814 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,568 shares during the quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $1,191,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Altria Group by 243.9% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 736 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank grew its stake in Altria Group by 495.0% during the 2nd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 1,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares in the last quarter. Campbell Wealth Management acquired a new position in Altria Group during the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Altria Group during the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Altria Group during the 1st quarter worth $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.61% of the company’s stock.

Altria Group stock opened at $39.08 on Friday. Altria Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.95 and a fifty-two week high of $51.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.76, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $72.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -75.15, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.51. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.33.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.03. Altria Group had a positive return on equity of 109.11% and a negative net margin of 3.57%. The business had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th were issued a $0.86 dividend. This is an increase from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.80%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 14th. Altria Group’s payout ratio is presently 81.52%.

Several research analysts recently commented on MO shares. ValuEngine cut Altria Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Barclays cut Altria Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Altria Group from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Altria Group from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.67.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

