NEXT Financial Group Inc Buys New Position in Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX)

NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 12,338 shares of the data storage provider’s stock, valued at approximately $614,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in Seagate Technology by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,616,981 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $271,918,000 after purchasing an additional 218,082 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 3.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,095,724 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $149,863,000 after purchasing an additional 105,362 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 7.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,691,949 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $131,367,000 after purchasing an additional 179,638 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC lifted its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 33.9% during the second quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 1,860,801 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $90,081,000 after purchasing an additional 471,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd increased its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 21.9% during the second quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 1,716,356 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $83,088,000 after acquiring an additional 308,185 shares during the last quarter. 83.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Edward J. Zander sold 16,698 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.74, for a total value of $797,162.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen J. Luczo sold 56,000 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total transaction of $2,856,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 79,698 shares of company stock valued at $4,020,593. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Seagate Technology stock opened at $50.74 on Friday. Seagate Technology plc has a 1-year low of $39.02 and a 1-year high of $64.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $49.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The data storage provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 9.55% and a return on equity of 68.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Seagate Technology plc will post 4.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 23rd will be given a $0.67 dividend. This is a positive change from Seagate Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 22nd. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.89%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Seagate Technology in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group upgraded Seagate Technology from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Cross Research downgraded Seagate Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Seagate Technology from $68.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on Seagate Technology from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.35.

Seagate Technology plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers hard disk and solid state drives, including serial advanced technology attachment, serial attached SCSI, and non-volatile memory express products; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

