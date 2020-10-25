NEXT Financial Group Inc Buys New Shares in Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM)

NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 6,893 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $466,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 92.6% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 759 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products during the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 144.5% during the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 868 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares during the period. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 491.5% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,112 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 924 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.36% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MXIM opened at $72.87 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.11, a quick ratio of 4.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.91. The company has a market cap of $19.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.32. Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.93 and a 1 year high of $74.87.

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $545.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $542.66 million. Maxim Integrated Products had a net margin of 29.88% and a return on equity of 36.29%. Maxim Integrated Products’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Edwin Medlin sold 12,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.17, for a total transaction of $887,451.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Jon Imperato sold 2,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.13, for a total transaction of $150,703.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 33,010 shares of company stock valued at $2,240,915. 0.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MXIM shares. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $55.00 to $73.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Barclays upgraded shares of Maxim Integrated Products from an “underweight” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 13th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Maxim Integrated Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $60.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.88.

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides various high-frequency process technologies and capabilities used in custom designs.

